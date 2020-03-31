Nadia Dorofeeva and Dantes touched by network romantic photo shoot

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Надя Дорофеева и Дантес умилили сеть романтичной фотосессией

Famous performers Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes, who spoke earlier than his annoying wife, quarantined staged romantic home photo shoot. They were filming herself on web camera in the bedroom, in the kitchen, on the stairs, show what you have in life — without makeup and in home clothes. Romantic shots of the couple the star shared on Instagram.

“Creativity + quarantine = love. The real and honest photoshoot web Cam!”, — written by Nadia under the photo.

Надя Дорофеева и Дантес умилили сеть романтичной фотосессией

The singer says that the quarantine don’t miss and use the time usefully. The third week they are not out of the house, ordering the products online. In conditions of forced isolation, the couple had their own family habits and traditions.

“Especially we began to actively prepare and eat a lot. A lot!!! Often! Active!”, jokes Dorofeeva.

Надя Дорофеева и Дантес умилили сеть романтичной фотосессией

Also read the stellar tips about how to arrange working space, not to relax and not gain weight.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article