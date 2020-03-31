Nadia Dorofeeva and Dantes touched by network romantic photo shoot

Famous performers Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes, who spoke earlier than his annoying wife, quarantined staged romantic home photo shoot. They were filming herself on web camera in the bedroom, in the kitchen, on the stairs, show what you have in life — without makeup and in home clothes. Romantic shots of the couple the star shared on Instagram.

“Creativity + quarantine = love. The real and honest photoshoot web Cam!”, — written by Nadia under the photo.

The singer says that the quarantine don’t miss and use the time usefully. The third week they are not out of the house, ordering the products online. In conditions of forced isolation, the couple had their own family habits and traditions.

“Especially we began to actively prepare and eat a lot. A lot!!! Often! Active!”, jokes Dorofeeva.

Also read the stellar tips about how to arrange working space, not to relax and not gain weight.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter