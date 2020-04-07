“NADOTTI”: Jerry Heil ironically sang about quarantine (video)

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

«НІНАДОНТСТРЕС»: Jerry Heil иронично спела о карантине (видео)

Popular Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil (Jan Shamaeva), who told us earlier about problems in dealing with the boys, presented an ironic song and lyric video on the topic — she sang about quarantine, because of coronavirus in the song “#NADETTE”.

In the clip Jerry Heil adorns the packaging of buckwheat. In the story the main character Nina, a single woman, in a panic stocked up on kilos of cereals, sitting in fear at home, waiting for her Prince and wants…

New work the singer has expressed its attitude to the panic and hysteria of the epidemic. The clip, the singer took to the phone, not leaving the apartment.

“Removed #NADETTE on frontalka in his apartment in half-meter chromakey. The isolation has not been canceled, “wrote Jerry Heil, presenting the video.

Earlier, stars of show business joined the social action “Stay home”. And Potap with a group MOZGI sang about the quarantine and ran a fun challenge.

Maria Batterbury

