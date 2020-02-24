Naked bride of Viktor Pavlik shocked by his words about love to the grave (photo)

Young bride popular Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik Catherine Repacholi showed how “washed” in the shower after her interview on the future of the wedding appeared in the media.

“Gone revered Internet what nonsense you write those dirty journalists, not properly citing my interview, twisting, all with the aim to increase activity on their websites and pages. Washed up, disown the mud and went on loving her the best in the world of the future husband”, — has signed her naked photos.

Also Catherine has promised that he and Victor will die in one day. “And Yes, evil to all of you, we will live up to 100 years trip and die one day, so be it”she concluded.

However, the Viktor Pavlik such promises surprised. “What about the fifth wife?” he asked in the comments. As you know, before Pavlik told me that a fortune teller had promised him five weddings, and with Catherine will be the fourth.

Recall that Repacova actively preparing for the wedding, trying on dresses and published photos on Instagram

