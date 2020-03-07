Named 3 best drink for diabetes, prevents fluctuations in blood sugar

Diabetes, which can be bacteria Porphyromonas gingivalis, which multiplies in the mouth and cause gum disease, forces people to carefully choose not only products, but also the beverages that they consume.

And the best can be considered a drink that prevents fluctuations of sugar in the blood, writes The Health Site.

At the request portal Indian doctors caused a short list of such beverages.

Green tea.According to experts, its consumption lowers insulin resistance, helps in the fight against other problems related to diabetes — obesity, cardiovascular disorders, cholesterol and blood pressure.

“There are studies showing that drinking up to 6 cups of green tea a day can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. But avoid adding sweeteners”,— a doctor’s advice.

Black coffeein moderation can also be useful to decrease the level of sugar in the blood and protection against its fluctuations. It is recommended to drink up to three cups per day without milk, cream or sugar.

Another drink, effectively prevents fluctuations in blood sugar — vegetable juice. For its preparation should be mixed in a blender green leafy vegetables, celery or cucumbers. This juice can be mixed with tomato or add some berries.

“Carefully follow a healthy diet can help prevent, control and even reverse diabetes. But not only food, but drinks can have a significant impact on diabetes and blood sugar levels. The best for people with diabetes are low-calorie drinks can prevent fluctuations in blood sugar levels”,— quotes the portal of experts.



