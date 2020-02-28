Named a new date of the fight Cirrus – Chisora

British promoter Eddie Hearn told the date and place of the next fight unbeaten Ukrainian heavyweight Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 of them by knockout) against Briton Derek Chisora (32 wins, 23 of them by knockout, 9 losses).

The fight will take place on 23 may at the O2 Arena in London on August 31 last year, our compatriot Vasyl Lomachenko knocked out Briton Luke Campbell. This information functionary announced at a press conference before the fight Mikey Garcia vs Jessie Vargas, which will be held on February 29 at Fresno (Texas, USA).

We will remind, fight between Cirrus and Cooroy was to be held at the end of March, but had been postponed at the request of the command of the Ukrainian boxer. It was initially reported that Alexander was injured elbow, but later it became known that the boxer just had to conduct a series of procedures to eliminate the possibility of its receipt.

Meanwhile, bookmakers have already started taking bets on the fight, which will be held in three months. For example, the Ukrainian office “Favorite Sport” has little doubt in the victory of our compatriot, holding ratio of 1.12, while the success Chisora — 6,70 (draw, according to experts, it is unlikely — 31,0).

