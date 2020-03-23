Named a new reason for the extinction of the dinosaurs
Western Connecticut state University scientists in the US found that the collision of an asteroid with the Earth, which led to the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event 66 million years ago, caused a long block sunlight, and that was the reason for the extinction of the dinosaurs. About it reported in a press release on Phys.org.
The researchers modeled the contribution of emissions of sulphur, dust and soot from the impact of a celestial body in the global climate change. The results showed that the cold was strong, but not enough for a mass extinction. However, the soot emissions from extensive forest fires could make the sky almost impenetrable to the sun’s rays and stop the process of photosynthesis for more than a year. Thus, it was severely undermined food base of herbivorous lizards and disturbed food chain.
The results help to understand what happens in a nuclear winter caused by a large-scale war using nuclear weapons.
The fall of the asteroid Chicxulub raised a hot cloud of molten solid rocks in the upper layers of Earth’s atmosphere that the fall caused global forest fires. As a result, the combustion products created dust cloud, blocking sunlight and reduce the average temperature is 26 degrees Celsius.