Named a way not to gain weight on the quarantine

Professor of preventive medicine and associate Professor in the field of dietetics Miguel Martinez-Gonzalez called the way to lose weight in quarantine. His words leads RIA “Novosti”.

Nutritionist recommends a Mediterranean diet and regularly eat fruits and vegetables. In his opinion, it is useful to eat bread, drizzled with olive oil from the first pressing. At least three times a week should be added to the diet of fish because it is rich in proteins, and three to four times a week — eggs. In the list of useful products, Martinez-Gonzalez also added dried fruits and nuts that you should eat three handfuls per week.

The Professor stressed that you need to give up fast food. As a rule, this food added a lot of salt and oil of poor quality. Martinez-Gonzalez said that in the days of quarantine is not recommended to use products such as desserts based on milk, cookies, hamburgers, sausages and fried potatoes. According to him, such a diet leads to weight gain. “Especially when people don’t move,” he said.

Frozen or canned foods should be replaced for fresh. However, courgettes, beans, lentils and fish in banks could be the exception. However, Martinez-Gonzalez recommends to pay attention to the salt content in their composition. In addition, the terms of the quarantine, you can buy frozen fish and meat.

Nutritionist strongly advised to adhere to a diet as isolated people eat out of boredom or in an attempt to calm down. He advised before the “unscheduled” meal to ask the question: “do I soothe or get rid of boredom, if I’m something to eat?”

In conclusion, Martinez-Gonzalez advised the people living together, at least once a day to be at the table without TV and phones.