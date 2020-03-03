Named a way to reach the speed of light

Scientists at Harvard University called a new way to reach the speed of light in interstellar ships. For this you can use the energy from a supernova, the researchers said. This publication reports Science Alert.

Space ships can use the energy of explosion using solar or magnetic sails, which capture electromagnetic energy from a star that creates pressure and cravings that do not require fuel. Another possibility is to accelerate these ships using focused laser beam and thus achieving greater speeds than allowed by solar radiation.

According to astrophysicists, if you place a spacecraft with a sail that weighs less than half a gram per square meter, at a distance of one million kilometers from a star about to explode as a supernova, it is possible to achieve relativistic velocities, i.e. closer to the speed of light. Energy and brightness, generated by a supernova that is equivalent to the fact that produces a billion Suns within a month. The solar wind is capable of propelling a solar sail to one thousandth the speed of light and supernovas — to one decimal point.

The researchers also assessed how the sail can be accelerated using other astrophysical objects: massive stars, microquasars, pleione (surrounded by a nebula pulsars) and active galactic nuclei, developing the corresponding mathematical models.

Although intense radiation possible to achieve near-light speeds, there are a number of problems. For example, a massive star generate flows of gas that will create a threat for the sails and the force of friction. Themselves sails shall be made of high reflective material, can be folded. The trajectory must be carefully addressed to avoid a collision with debris. However, scientists believe that theoretically, these difficulties can be overcome.