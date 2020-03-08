Named as the only EU country that has not yet penetrated coronavirus

In the European Union there is only one country where no recorded cases of coronavirus COVID-19. Of the 27 States infection not only got to Cyprus.

The latest suspicious incident in Limassol had a favorable outcome. The Greek citizen suspected infection after a trip home to sick relatives, but the analysis of the coronavirus on March 6 gave a negative result. The patient, however, will remain in the hospital in quarantine.

In Cyprus continues restrictive measures imposed for the period of the outbreak. Until March 9 closed half of all crossing points between the Greek and Turkish part of the island.

From European countries outside the EU, the coronavirus is not recorded in Albania and Montenegro. The mission of the world health organization is going to visit Montenegro, to understand what measures helped contain the spread of infection.

Recall that in Europe the largest number of cases observed in Italy — 5883. Isolated cases have been reported in Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine.

In Russia since the beginning of the outbreak counted 15 cases. Four of the latter case are people who have returned from Italy. Three patients are considered cured, and left for the hospital.

Photo news.un.org

