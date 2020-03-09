Named owners of the “Sports Oscar-2019” (photo)

Monday, March 9, at the Palace “Ukraine” held a ceremony of “Sports Oscar-2019”, which is traditionally awarded to the best athletes for the year.

The best athlete was named the 19-year-old judoka Daria Bilodid, who became the youngest double world champion and won the II European games in Minsk. Interestingly, parents Daria — Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Gennady Bilodid — received awards as the best coaches.

The best athlete of the year was the wrestler of the Greco-Roman style Jean Beleniuk. In 2019 from Kiev, became a Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of new convocation, was the winner of three competitions — the world championship in Nur-Sultan of the European championship in Bucharest and in the II European games in Minsk.

Jean Beleniuk

“The sensation of the year” has become a biathlete Dmitry Pidruchny, sensationally became in Ostersund, Sweden world champion in the pursuit race. “The Olympic hope of Ukraine” was recognized by Yaroslav Maguchy that at 18 years old is already Vice-world champion in high jump and winner of several Junior world records.

Dmitry Pidruchny

Yaroslav Maguchy

“The best team” was the men’s team of Ukraine on fencing in composition of Bogdan Nikishin, Anatoliy Gerey, Igor Raslina and Roman Svichkar, who won the Budapest title of Vice-world Champions (in the final match, our boys lost to France). And the best team in team sports was recognized as the Junior national team U-20 in football who won the world championship in Poland.

“Rising star” became Aleksey Sereda, in 13 years, won the adult European championship in diving. In the category “Strong-willed” was won by double world champion in swimming among athletes with defeat of the musculoskeletal device, sight, and physical development Marina Poddubnaya, and the award “Together with Olympians” — powerlifter Alexey Bychkov.

Finally, the statuette in the nomination “people’s choice” went to the beautiful sablistka Olga Harlan, which to its rich collection of awards added in 2019 sixth career title of world champion and the eighth — champion of Europe.

Olga Harlan

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter