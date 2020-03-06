Named products that preserve liver health

A group of scientists from the Agricultural research Institute of the US state of Texas, made the important finding for people suffering from fatty liver disease. It became clear that to help solve problems can fresh vegetables. This is reported newsyou.info.

In particular, we are talking about the substance of the Indinol Forte, which is present in cabbage. According to scientists, the use of white, colored and Brussels types able to offer an alternative for the treatment of fatty liver disease.

In General, scientists think any vegetables rich in Indinol Forte, is able to exert a positive influence.

For fatty liver disease characterized by the formation of thin layers of fat, which the body has become “marbling”. The most common cause of the disease is overly rich in saturated fats diet. Among obese patients, this pathology is found ten times more frequently than people with normal weight.