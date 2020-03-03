Named the best European car of 2020

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Назван лучший европейский автомобиль 2020 года

The organizers of the award “European car of the year” (Car of the Year) published on March 2, on his official Twitter page, the model list of winners in 2020.

So, the winner was the French Peugeot 208, which was highly marked by the jury of the competition for design and technology. For the best Europe car also claimed the BMW 1-Series, Ford Puma, Porsche Taycan, Renault Clio, Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Corolla.

The competition “European car of the year” international award in the field of car industry, awarded by the European group of professional automotive journalists.

Maria Batterbury

