Named the best restaurants in Asia in 2020
Photo: pixabay.com
Tuesday, March 24, passed ad best restaurants in Asia this year, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.
Note that due to quarantine the winners were announced online.
This year the best in the list of 50 restaurants in Asia was Odette, located in Singapore. The school specializiruetsya on modern French cuisine with Asian influences. The restaurant was the winner for the fourth time.
In the second position in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2020 located The Chairman (Hong Kong). In the third, as in 1019, the Tokyo restaurant Den.
50 best restaurants in Asia in 2020:
- Odette (Singapore)
Photo: theworlds50best.com
- The Chairman (Hong Kong)
- Den (Tokyo, Japan)
- Belon (Hong Kong)
- Burnt Ends (Singapore)
- Suhring (Bangkok,Thailand)
- Florilege (Tokyo,Japan)
- Le Du (Bangkok,Thailand)
Photo: theworlds50best.com
- Narisawa (Tokyo,Japan)
- La Cime (Osaka,Japan)
- Les Amis (Singapore)
- Vea (Hong Kong)
- Indian Accent (New Delhi,India)
- Mingles (Seoul,Korea)
- Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)
- Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)
- Il Ristorante Luca Fantin (Tokyo, Japan)
- Mume (Taipei, Taiwan)
- Neighborhood (Hong Kong)
Photo: theworlds50best.com
- Fu He Hui (Shanghai,China)
- By Kirk Westaway of Jaan (Singapore)
- Palace Wing Lei (Macau,China)
- Sichuan Moon (Macau,China)
- Nihonryori Ryugin (Tokyo,Japan)
- Seventh Son (Hong Kong)
- JL Studio (Taichung, Taiwan)
- Toctoc (Seoul, Korea)
- Zen (Singapore)
- Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)
- Ministry of Crab (Colombo, Sri Lanka)
- Amber (Hong Kong)
- 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong)
- Lung King Heen (Hong Kong)
Photo: theworlds50best.com
- Hansikganggan (Seoul, Korea)
- Ode (Tokyo, Japan)
- Raw (Taipei, Taiwan)
- Locavore (Bali, Indonesia)
- Paste (Bangkok, Thailand)
- Bo. lan (Bangkok, Thailand)
- La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka,Japan)
- Ultraviolet by Paul Poiret (Shanghai,China)
- Corner House (Singapore)
- Shoun Ryujin (Taipei,Taiwan)
- Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)
- Bukhara (New Delhi, India)
Photo: theworlds50best.com
- Sushi Saito (Tokyo, Japan)
- 80/20 (Bangkok,Thailand)
- L Effervescence, Tokyo (Japan)
- Inua (Tokyo, Japan)
- Nouri (Singapore)