Named the best restaurants in Asia in 2020

Названы лучшие рестораны Азии в 2020 году

Photo: pixabay.com

Tuesday, March 24, passed ad best restaurants in Asia this year, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Note that due to quarantine the winners were announced online.

This year the best in the list of 50 restaurants in Asia was Odette, located in Singapore. The school specializiruetsya on modern French cuisine with Asian influences. The restaurant was the winner for the fourth time.

In the second position in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2020 located The Chairman (Hong Kong). In the third, as in 1019, the Tokyo restaurant Den.

50 best restaurants in Asia in 2020:

  1. Odette (Singapore)

    Названы лучшие рестораны Азии в 2020 году

    Photo: theworlds50best.com

  2. The Chairman (Hong Kong)
  3. Den (Tokyo, Japan)
  4. Belon (Hong Kong)
  5. Burnt Ends (Singapore)
  6. Suhring (Bangkok,Thailand)
  7. Florilege (Tokyo,Japan)
  8. Le Du (Bangkok,Thailand)

    Названы лучшие рестораны Азии в 2020 году

    Photo: theworlds50best.com

  9. Narisawa (Tokyo,Japan)
  10. La Cime (Osaka,Japan)
  11. Les Amis (Singapore)
  12. Vea (Hong Kong)
  13. Indian Accent (New Delhi,India)
  14. Mingles (Seoul,Korea)
  15. Gaa (Bangkok, Thailand)
  16. Sorn (Bangkok, Thailand)
  17. Il Ristorante Luca Fantin (Tokyo, Japan)
  18. Mume (Taipei, Taiwan)
  19. Neighborhood (Hong Kong)

    Названы лучшие рестораны Азии в 2020 году

    Photo: theworlds50best.com

  20. Fu He Hui (Shanghai,China)
  21. By Kirk Westaway of Jaan (Singapore)
  22. Palace Wing Lei (Macau,China)
  23. Sichuan Moon (Macau,China)
  24. Nihonryori Ryugin (Tokyo,Japan)
  25. Seventh Son (Hong Kong)
  26. JL Studio (Taichung, Taiwan)
  27. Toctoc (Seoul, Korea)
  28. Zen (Singapore)
  29. Sazenka (Tokyo, Japan)
  30. Ministry of Crab (Colombo, Sri Lanka)
  31. Amber (Hong Kong)
  32. 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (Hong Kong)
  33. Lung King Heen (Hong Kong)

    Названы лучшие рестораны Азии в 2020 году

    Photo: theworlds50best.com

  34. Hansikganggan (Seoul, Korea)
  35. Ode (Tokyo, Japan)
  36. Raw (Taipei, Taiwan)
  37. Locavore (Bali, Indonesia)
  38. Paste (Bangkok, Thailand)
  39. Bo. lan (Bangkok, Thailand)
  40. La Maison de la Nature Goh (Fukuoka,Japan)
  41. Ultraviolet by Paul Poiret (Shanghai,China)
  42. Corner House (Singapore)
  43. Shoun Ryujin (Taipei,Taiwan)
  44. Toyo Eatery (Manila, Philippines)
  45. Bukhara (New Delhi, India)

    Названы лучшие рестораны Азии в 2020 году

    Photo: theworlds50best.com

  46. Sushi Saito (Tokyo, Japan)
  47. 80/20 (Bangkok,Thailand)
  48. L Effervescence, Tokyo (Japan)
  49. Inua (Tokyo, Japan)
  50. Nouri (Singapore)
