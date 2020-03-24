Named the best restaurants in Asia in 2020

Photo: pixabay.com

Tuesday, March 24, passed ad best restaurants in Asia this year, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Note that due to quarantine the winners were announced online.

This year the best in the list of 50 restaurants in Asia was Odette, located in Singapore. The school specializiruetsya on modern French cuisine with Asian influences. The restaurant was the winner for the fourth time.

In the second position in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2020 located The Chairman (Hong Kong). In the third, as in 1019, the Tokyo restaurant Den.

50 best restaurants in Asia in 2020: