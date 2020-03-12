Named the best selling singles of 2019

International Association of phonogram producers (IFPI) has named the most popular singles of 2019.

As reported on the organization’s website, the rating was headed by the song Bad Guy Billy Iles with worldwide sales of 19.5 million copies.

According to the head of IFPI Frances Moore, Billy Iles conquered the world with his incredible voice and the sound and blurs the boundaries of genres. Also, Eilis raises in his songs about important topics — in particular, mental health.

Second place went to Heath Road Old Town rapper Lil Nas X (18.4 million copies).

Closes the three leaders – Senorita Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (16.1 million).

Also in the top 10 included Sunflower musicians Post Malone and Swae Lee (13.4 million), 7 Rings Ariana Grande (13.3 million), the Monkey Dance from the Tones and I (11.4 million), I Don’t Care ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber (10.3 million), Shallow Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (10.2 million), Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi (9.1 million) and “Without Me” from Halsey (9.1 million).

As previously reported, Billy Iles record breaker award “Grammy”.