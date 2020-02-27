Named the country with the largest number of billionaires

China has called the country with the largest number of billionaires. In 2019 in China were almost three times more rich with a ten-digit condition than in the U.S., the report by Chinese research firm Hurun.

Analysts estimate that as at 31 January 2020 in China, including Hong Kong and Taiwan, the number of billionaires has reached 799 people, having increased by 182. In the US the number of billionaires is 626, an increase over the year at 59.

Currently, China has more billionaires than the US and India combined, said the President, and senior analyst at Hurun Report Rupert Hoogewerf. As follows from the report, in India there are 137 people with billionaire.