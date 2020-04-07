Named the date of the first meeting of the UN security Council on coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon

Названа дата первого заседания Совбеза ООН по коронавирусу

The UN Security Council will hold its first meeting on the situation of coronavirus infection on Thursday, April 9. It is reported by RIA “Novosti” citing a source in the security Council.

According to him, currently the event is scheduled for Thursday. It will be held in closed session by video conference.

It is expected that in meeting will take part in at least 10 countries: Germany, Estonia, Belgium, Tunisia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Maria Batterbury

