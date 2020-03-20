Named the happiest country in the world

Finland for the third time in a row won first place in the ranking of the happiest countries in the world World Happiness Report, which every year is a unit of the United Nations in finding solutions to sustainable development.

Also in the top ten were Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, New Zealand, Austria and Luxembourg. While the United States ranked only 18th place, and the UK got the 13th place.

The UN says that the most unhappy countries are South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Central African Republic, Tanzania, Botswana, Yemen, Malawi and India. The rating locked Afghanistan.