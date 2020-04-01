Named the highest paid animal star Instagram (photo, video)

Not only bloggers-people may well be rich in social networks. Became known, some of the animals that have become Instagram stars, earn the most. A list of the most wealthy and powerful animals built the website GuarantorLoans.com.

The rating is headed by the Pomeranian the POM Diff from the United States. He (or rather his masters) has received more than 45 thousand dollars for one sponsored post. A charming dog can boast an army of 10 million subscribers. Jiff POM regularly posing in different outfits. He once starred in the music video of singer Katy Perry. The owners of Spitz opened online store, which sells toys Jiff Pom and different Souvenirs with the image of a dog.

View this post in Instagram Publication of jiffpom (@jiffpom) on 25 Mar 2020 2:04 PDT

Second place goes to a cat named Nala from Thailand that her mistress once took home from a shelter. Four-legged stars have 4.3 million followers, and she earns almost 20 thousand dollars for the post. Even has her own line of cat food.

View this post in Instagram My two essential needs, Box and CBD I trust @pawcbd because its premium products, grown in the USA, and tested. Link in bio to learn more. Coupon code: NALA for 25% off human and pet products from now through 3/27 #ad Tune in to my IG live today at 4:30pm PT. I will be talking about my experience with CBD! Publication of Nala Cat (@nala_cat) 25 Mar 2020 at 9:49 PDT

On the third line — the pug Doug with 3.9 million subscribers. His income is 18 thousand dollars per post. He is personally acquainted with such celebrities as ed Sheeran, Billy Iles, Justin Bieber. And in the hometown of the dog Nashville (us, Tennessee), the mayor declared may 20th “day of pug Doug” (Doug the Pug Day).

View this post in Instagram Ive got the quarantine blues-Doug Publication of Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) 22 Mar 2020 at 3:42 PDT

Fourth place went to Fox to juniper 2.9 million subscribers and 13 $ 500 per post. Fox was born on the farm that sells furs. However, she was lucky — juniper settled in the house where the lives of many other animals. The amusing network with their merry antics.

Completing the top five dog Mar breed Shiba inu from Japan. In her 2.5 million Instagram fans. And income — almost 12 thousand per post.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter