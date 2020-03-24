Named the most dangerous for the heart products

The greatest danger for the heart are cakes and processed foods. About this Spanish cardiologist Pablo Canepa told the newspaper La Vanguardia.

According to him, these products contribute to weight gain and can also lead to higher cholesterol and risk of developing type II diabetes.

The expert noted that I should avoid including alcoholic and non-alcoholic energy drinks, and a large amount of salt.

Harm to the body can also cause a red meat rich in saturated fats. Preference is given to the chicken.

The doctor also advises to eat a lot of nuts, olive oil extra virgin, some types of fish and avocado seeds.

Prone to heart attacks people recommended to stick to the Mediterranean diet.