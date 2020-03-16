Named the most expensive football team in Europe

Research center CIES Football Observatory have named the football club of the top five European leagues with the most expensive part. Note that were recorded at the 20 players with the highest value in each of the teams.

The palm in the ranking holding the reigning League Champions English “Liverpool”, the total cost of the players which is estimated at 1,405 billion euros. In second place is the UK champion of the last two seasons (1,361 billion), and the three leaders closes the Catalan “Barcelona” (1.17 billion). In fourth place is real Madrid (1.1 billion), and the fifth — another English club “Chelsea” (1,008 billion).

Also the mark of 1 billion was crossed “Manchester United” (6-th place, 1,007 billion), and in the top ten were French “PSG” (979 million), the Spanish “Atletico” (836 million), the English “Tottenham” (787 million) and Italian “Juventus” (783 million).

Recall that the most expensive team in Europe first broke their unbeaten streak in the Premier League from 44 matches, having suffered devastating defeat from “Watford” (0:3), and then are unable to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the sum of the two matches losing to Atletico Madrid. In total, up to this stage of the most prestigious club tournament of the Old world got five clubs from the top-ten most expensive.

