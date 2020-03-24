Named the most highly paid football player and coach in the world (photos)

Reputable magazine France Football, which is annually awarded the “Golden ball” best player in the world, has published a ranking of the highest paid coaches in world football. We will add, that takes into account not only salary but also bonuses and income from advertising contracts.

Topped the list, with a solid margin, a mentor Madrid “Atletico” Diego Simeone, who in a year earns € 40.5 million. The Argentine specialist headed “plans” since December 2011, during this time, once winning the Spanish championship and also winning the Cup and the super Cup, twice winning the Europa League and winner of the UEFA super Cup, and twice (both times unsuccessfully) moving the team to the final of the Champions League.

Diego Simeone has twice led atlético to victory in the Europa League

In second place is the coach of Milan “inter” Antonio Conte with an annual salary of 30 million euros. Specialist works with the “Nero-Ricardo” the summer of 2019, and before that three led Juventus to the title of champion of Italy and once did the champion of England “Chelsea”.

Closes the three leaders of the head coach of English “Manchester city” Josep Guardiola, earning 27.5 million euros. Working in Manchester since July of 2016 mentor twice became the champion of England and winner of the super Cup three times, won the League Cup once and the FA Cup.

As for the richest players, the ranking is headed by Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, whose total annual income reaches € 131 million. A little Argentinean inferior to his eternal rival in achieving all sorts of records Cristiano Ronaldo (118 million) and in third place is the Brazilian Neymar (95 million).

In the ranking of the richest Messi is ahead of Ronaldo

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter