Named the most popular crossovers in the world in 2019

Most popular new crossover in the world market by the end of 2019 was the model Toyota RAV4 — last year was sold 949 919 such machines. It is reported by the analytical Agency “AUTOSTAT”.

Second place goes to “SUV” Honda CR-V, which in 2019 have been sold 811 209 copies. In third place is the Volkswagen Tiguan crossover — sold 736 855 units.

The top 10 most popular new crossovers on the global market by the end of 2019 also includes Hyundai Tucson (530 169 units), Nissan Qashqai (498 915), Kia Sportage (477 961), Chevrolet Equinox (430 714), Mazda CX-5 (426 767), Haval H6 (392 605) and Nissan Rogue (389 582 units).