Named the most popular movies during the quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Названы самые популярные фильмы во время карантина

Named the most popular movies and TV shows during a pandemic coronavirus. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the portal “Kinopoisk”.

Over the past two weeks the most visited page of the Steven Soderbergh film “Contagion”. Movie with Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and Jude law came out in 2011.

In second place was the new project by guy Ritchie’s “Gentlemen”. The third — a Comedy “Slave” Klim shypenko. In addition, the top ten films “Bloodshot”, “Trolls. World tour”, “Ice-2”, “invisible Man”, “Hotel “Belgrade””, “Get knife”, “Parasites”. Users have also increased interest in pictures of the past, as “the Green book”, “Home”, “Moth”, “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone”, “Epidemic”, “28 days later”, “Media”, “the Mystery of Coco” and “interstellar”.

