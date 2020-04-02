Named the most susceptible to coronavirus pet

Chinese biologists conducted a study to determine which animal is most susceptible to coronavirus. According to them, cats can not only hurt COVID-19, but, having caught almost 100% of cases die.

The findings were published in late March in the electronic library bioRxiv.

Scientists from the Veterinary research Institute in Harbin, Chinese Academy of agricultural Sciences gathered in the laboratory fauna, which often contact man — dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, pigs. Also experiments were conducted on ferrets.

All of them were infected by multiple strains of SARS-CoV-2, taken from Wuhan in the beginning of the epidemic.

It turned out, the virus is easily transmitted from ferrets to other individuals of the same species, but does not cause serious consequences. While SARS-CoV-2 did not take root in the body of dogs, are not susceptible to it turned out to be pigs and poultry.

Cats are less fortunate. Coronavirus is easily penetrated into their body, and also transferred from one individual to another by airborne droplets.

The mortality rate was almost 100%, especially among kittens.