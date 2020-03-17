Named the most vulnerable to coronavirus blood

Chinese scientists have found links between blood type of the person and his chance of being infected with coronavirus pandemic, which can last for two years. They took samples 2173 patients of two hospitals in Wuhan and Shenzhen, one of which was confirmed COVID-19.

As reported by South China Morning Post, it turned out that the most vulnerable people II (A) blood group. The probability to be infected by the coronavirus have about 20% higher than people with other blood groups. And she the disease is heavier.

From 1775 infected COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Wuhan 37,73% were patients with the II blood group. A similar pattern was also observed in the other two hospitals.

Of the 206 patients dead II blood group was 85 people.

At the same time, people with I (O) blood group have lower chances to get sick.

In Wuhan, a city with a population of 11 million people, I blood have 32% of the population, II — 34%. Among people infected with coronavirus that figures were 38 and 25%, respectively.

However, experts warn that this is only preliminary data that requires further refinement.

Researcher Gao Cyndi from the state Laboratory of experimental Hematology in Tianjin calls, even if data is subsequently definitively confirmed, not to panic people with the second blood group, as this does not mean that they will be infected. And in any case not to relax to those of the first group. And continue to observe all precautions.

