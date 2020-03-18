Named the nominees for Ukrainian awards Gold Dziga Vertov, the ceremony will be held online
The organizers of the National film award “Gold Dzyga” announced the nominees for Ukrainian awards. Tomorrow begins a new round of voting for the winners, which will last until April 8. This was reported on the website of the award.
The award winners will be called on April 28 at the ceremony, which this year due to the coronavirus was first held in an online format. Details online the ceremony will be announced later.
The long list included 85 films 16 feature films and 29 short films, 20 documentaries, 19 short films and 1 feature-length animated film. In short the list of 28 films. This year the award “Gold Dzyga” will be presented in 23 categories. Among them 2 new “Visual effects” and “Opening of year”.
The current leaders by number of categories – “Home” (11), “My thoughts are quiet” (9), “Gutsulka Ksenia” (9), “Volcano” (8) and “Zahar Berkut” (7).
The full list of nominees is as follows:
The prize of spectator sympathies
“Let’s dance” (dir. Alexander Berezan)
“Forbidden” (dir. Roman Brovko)
“Zakhar Berkut” (dir. Ahtem Seitablaev, John Winn)
“The reunion” (dir. Valentin Shpakov)
“Clara and the magic dragon” (dir. Oleksandr Klymenko)
“Cool 1918” (dir. Alexey Shaparev)
“Swingers – 2” (dir. Andrejs Ekiza)
“Fokster and Max” (dir. Anatoly Mateshko)
“The price of truth” (dir. Anechka Holland)
“I, you, he, she” (dir. Vladimir Zelensky, David Dodson)
Best film
The volcano
Hutsulka Ksenia
Home
My thoughts quiet
Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo
Best Director
Nariman Aliyev (Home)
Bondarchuk, The Novel (The Volcano)
Lukich Antonio (My thoughts quiet)
Best art Director
Kulik Margarita (My thoughts quiet)
Odudenko Vladlen (Zakhar Berkut)
Odudenko Vladlen (Home)
The best scenario
Valery Kalchenko, Lukic Antonio (My thoughts quiet)
Marysia Nikitiuk, Aliyev Nariman (Home)
Alla Tyutyunnyk, Averchenko Daria Bondarchuk Roman (Volcano)
Best cinematography
Il’kov Vadim (Volcano)
King Yuri (Zakhar Berkut)
Anton Fursa (Home)
Best music
Grigorov Roman, razumeiko Ilya (History of the winter garden)
Kulichova Margaret (Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo)
Lunev Svyatoslav (Portrait on the background of mountains)
Polyansky, Timur, freak-cabaret Dakh Daughters (Hutsulka Ksenia)
Best song
“M-mermaid,” freak-cabaret “Dakh Daughters” (Hutsulka Ksenia)
“Pass” Okean Elzy (Zakhar Berkut)
Stool, Freel & Eduard Attack (the Man with a stool)
Best actress
Vitovskaya of Vance Irma (My thoughts quiet)
Dalek Christina (Volcano)
Lushchik, Barbara (Hutsulka Ksenia)
Best actress of the second plan
Verenich-Ostrovskaya Irina (My thoughts quiet)
Ekaterina Molchanova (Hutsulka Ksenia)
Natalia Sumi (Black Raven)
Yatsenko Larisa (Home)
Best actor
Lidagovskiy Andrew (My thoughts quiet)
Seitablaev Ahtem (Home)
Stepansky Sergey (Vulcan)
Best male role of the second plan
Bilyalov Ramsey (Home)
Zhdanov, Victor (Volcano)
Vitaliy Saliy (Steep 1918)
Best documentary
People with stool
Panorama
Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo
Best animated short film
Love
Petrovka-Requiem
The umbilical cord
Best short fiction film
Anna
Discolored
In our synagogue
Solitude
Best editing
Bazarkin Nicholas (Askania), (Sings Ivano-frankivskteplocomunenergo of), (History of the winter garden)
The khodakovskaya, Tatyana, Zapryagaev Vladimir (Fokster and Max)
Black Alexander (My thoughts quiet) (Home)
Best makeup
Alla Leonova (Zakhar Berkut)
Polikarkina Svetlana (Fokster and Max)
Skopelitis Vitaly (Hutsulka Ksenia)
Best sound
Mostovoy Artem (Hutsulka Ksenia)
Peter Boris (Volcano)
Sergey stepansky (quiet My mind) (Home)
Best costume design
Belinskaya Antonina (Zakhar Berkut)
Kudryavtseva Nadezhda (Hutsulka Ksenia)
Sutyagin Asya (Home)
Sheremet Carolina (Fokster and Max)
Best visual effects
Golub, Alex (Hutsulka Ksenia)
Vasily Goncharov (Zakhar Berkut)
Shilnikov Artem Ovcharenko Dmitry (Foxter and Max)
Recall that since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.