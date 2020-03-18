Named the nominees for Ukrainian awards Gold Dziga Vertov, the ceremony will be held online

The organizers of the National film award “Gold Dzyga” announced the nominees for Ukrainian awards. Tomorrow begins a new round of voting for the winners, which will last until April 8. This was reported on the website of the award.

The award winners will be called on April 28 at the ceremony, which this year due to the coronavirus was first held in an online format. Details online the ceremony will be announced later.

The long list included 85 films 16 feature films and 29 short films, 20 documentaries, 19 short films and 1 feature-length animated film. In short the list of 28 films. This year the award “Gold Dzyga” will be presented in 23 categories. Among them 2 new “Visual effects” and “Opening of year”.

The current leaders by number of categories – “Home” (11), “My thoughts are quiet” (9), “Gutsulka Ksenia” (9), “Volcano” (8) and “Zahar Berkut” (7).

The full list of nominees is as follows:

The prize of spectator sympathies

“Let’s dance” (dir. Alexander Berezan)

“Forbidden” (dir. Roman Brovko)

“Zakhar Berkut” (dir. Ahtem Seitablaev, John Winn)

“The reunion” (dir. Valentin Shpakov)

“Clara and the magic dragon” (dir. Oleksandr Klymenko)

“Cool 1918” (dir. Alexey Shaparev)

“Swingers – 2” (dir. Andrejs Ekiza)

“Fokster and Max” (dir. Anatoly Mateshko)

“The price of truth” (dir. Anechka Holland)

“I, you, he, she” (dir. Vladimir Zelensky, David Dodson)

Best film

The volcano

Hutsulka Ksenia

Home

My thoughts quiet

Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo

Best Director

Nariman Aliyev (Home)

Bondarchuk, The Novel (The Volcano)

Lukich Antonio (My thoughts quiet)

Best art Director

Kulik Margarita (My thoughts quiet)

Odudenko Vladlen (Zakhar Berkut)

Odudenko Vladlen (Home)

The best scenario

Valery Kalchenko, Lukic Antonio (My thoughts quiet)

Marysia Nikitiuk, Aliyev Nariman (Home)

Alla Tyutyunnyk, Averchenko Daria Bondarchuk Roman (Volcano)

Best cinematography

Il’kov Vadim (Volcano)

King Yuri (Zakhar Berkut)

Anton Fursa (Home)

Best music

Grigorov Roman, razumeiko Ilya (History of the winter garden)

Kulichova Margaret (Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo)

Lunev Svyatoslav (Portrait on the background of mountains)

Polyansky, Timur, freak-cabaret Dakh Daughters (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Best song

“M-mermaid,” freak-cabaret “Dakh Daughters” (Hutsulka Ksenia)

“Pass” Okean Elzy (Zakhar Berkut)

Stool, Freel & Eduard Attack (the Man with a stool)

Best actress

Vitovskaya of Vance Irma (My thoughts quiet)

Dalek Christina (Volcano)

Lushchik, Barbara (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Best actress of the second plan

Verenich-Ostrovskaya Irina (My thoughts quiet)

Ekaterina Molchanova (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Natalia Sumi (Black Raven)

Yatsenko Larisa (Home)

Best actor

Lidagovskiy Andrew (My thoughts quiet)

Seitablaev Ahtem (Home)

Stepansky Sergey (Vulcan)

Best male role of the second plan

Bilyalov Ramsey (Home)

Zhdanov, Victor (Volcano)

Vitaliy Saliy (Steep 1918)

Best documentary

People with stool

Panorama

Sings Ivano-Frankivskteplocomunenergo

Best animated short film

Love

Petrovka-Requiem

The umbilical cord

Best short fiction film

Anna

Discolored

In our synagogue

Solitude

Best editing

Bazarkin Nicholas (Askania), (Sings Ivano-frankivskteplocomunenergo of), (History of the winter garden)

The khodakovskaya, Tatyana, Zapryagaev Vladimir (Fokster and Max)

Black Alexander (My thoughts quiet) (Home)

Best makeup

Alla Leonova (Zakhar Berkut)

Polikarkina Svetlana (Fokster and Max)

Skopelitis Vitaly (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Best sound

Mostovoy Artem (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Peter Boris (Volcano)

Sergey stepansky (quiet My mind) (Home)

Best costume design

Belinskaya Antonina (Zakhar Berkut)

Kudryavtseva Nadezhda (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Sutyagin Asya (Home)

Sheremet Carolina (Fokster and Max)

Best visual effects

Golub, Alex (Hutsulka Ksenia)

Vasily Goncharov (Zakhar Berkut)

Shilnikov Artem Ovcharenko Dmitry (Foxter and Max)

Recall that since the country imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone screenings of “cleanup” and “Pulse”.