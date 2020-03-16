Named the real cause of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William

Relations between the British Prince Harry and Prince William got corrupted before the advent of Meghan Markle. It is reported by the newspaper the Mirror with reference to sources close to the Royal family.

Sources of the newspaper claim that the real reason for long-term rift between the brothers was the service of the Duke of Sussex in the army. During the interview with the Russian media Vladimir Kuznetsov (Tence) and Alexei Stolyarova (Lexus) Prince Harry reportedly said that “10 years in the army made him much more normal than he wants to believe his family”.

The Duke of Sussex said that after returning from the army in 2015, could barely adapt to life as a member of the Royal family and even thought about becoming a firefighter or a Rugby coach. Close to the Royal sources say that Prince Harry was angry that he was and still is “second after William”.

One of the interviewed informants noted that Harry always wanted to be needed and was looking for confirmation of this, but found only evidence to the contrary. “He should have listened to the advice of his father and to serve. Returning from the army was probably his worst decision,” he said.

Another source added that fuel to the fire poured and Prince William, who “never forget the brother who were destined to be the king.”