Named the unknown for many drivers the secret functions of the car

Experts called secret function of the car, which many drivers did not know. The option list was published on the portal SpeedMe.

The first useful function is the triangular symbol on the dash that will allow motorists to know which side is the fuel tank.

Second, not all known function — holder fuel tank cap. She is equipped with many machines. Plastic holder built into the lid of the fuel filler flap and allows not to drop the cap, which may come in contact with the body.

In addition, the car has a few ways to tell that the driver is tired and not focused on the road. Technology Attention Assist detects driver errors, e.g., deviation from a lane and a sharp return back, and alerts. Feature present in many models of popular car brands.

Also many cars of the latest models show a visual warning when on the road there is a possibility of ice formation. When the outdoor temperature falls below a certain level, on the display you can see the icon in the shape of a snowflake, indicating that the formation of ice is cold enough.

Another useful option allows you to open the car doors in the case when the battery is dead. Driver should pay attention to the keychain and find the small metal or plastic key, why the need for a hidden button. This key performs the task of a conventional key and unlock the door.

Often, drivers do not notice the plastic clips above the windshield, which allows you to attach a Parking ticket, and is also popular in the latest cars the option to open the trunk, having foot under the sensor hidden under the bumper.

Independently to repair the machine, you must reset the service indicator. Many drivers are not aware of this possibility, but to find a way on the Internet for the specific make and model of car.