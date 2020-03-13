Nancy vs AC Ajaccio live streaming free for the Ligue 2

Nancy vs Ajaccio. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (March 13, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on March 13, “Nancy” takes “Ajaccio”. Will the hosts be able to get the long-awaited victory and please the fans at the TV screens? – the answer is in this material.

Nancy

This season, “ Nancy ” is on the next record, this time for the world’s extracted for the season, which the owners have 16. Today, the “ red-white ” has six wins, and the goals conceded and goals scored are less than one per game. The latest victory ASNL won on January 10 and then never celebrated success.

Last Friday, a team from Lorraine on the road shared points with Nyor (1: 1), for which we made a prediction.

Ajaccio

“Ajaccio ” last season barely stayed in League2, and in the new is one of the contenders for a ticket to the elite division. After 28 rounds, the “ bears ” won 15 victories and seven world ones, which brought the team 52 points, which is only two less than the leader’s. Last Friday, the “white-red” in their field beat the first “Lorient” (1: 0).

The wards of Olivier Pantaloni have the second best line of defense – 22 goals conceded.

Statistics

Nancy have won only 1 of their last 10 matches

Nancy have won 5 of their last 10 home matches

In 3 of the last 5 away matches of Ajaccio, at least three goals were scored

The last personal match ended in a draw (0: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see the favorite in this match, but give a slight preference to guests. In our opinion, Ajaccio has serious motivation for this game and the team is able to take points from Nancy.

Our forecast is the victory of Ajaccio with the handicap (0) and put it on the line of BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.88