Nanny shot a child because of self

In the us state of Texas, within Houston, the girl took selfies, which led to dire consequences. The sitter posed with a gun and accidentally shot in the stomach with the child. It is reported by CNN.

19-year-old Caitlin Smith has agreed to look after her 10-year-old nephew. The apartment she found a firearm and decided to take a selfie with a gun in his hand.

According to Smith, she believed that the gun was unloaded. In the process of photographing she pulled the trigger, a shot rang out.

The bullet hit the stomach of the boy. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The police reported that after the operation the little patient is stabilized.

“To do a selfie with a gun wasn’t the best idea. Firearms can be dangerous. Play with it or use it for any other purposes does not directly dangerous. You must take precautions so that such incidents did not occur”, – noted in the police Department.

The girl was arrested and charged with causing bodily harm involving serious injuries to the child.