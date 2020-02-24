Napoli – Barcelona online stream of Champions League match

On Tuesday, February 25, the Italian “Napoli” takes on the stadium “San Paolo” in Naples, the Catalan “Barcelona” in the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League (beginning at 22:00).

“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the match between the trust Gennaro Gattuso and kike of Setena, for which you will be able to follow the news.

Precautions

In connection with the threat of the spread of coronavirus in Italy, which recorded more than 100 cases of infection and have died two people, all players, coaches and staff from Barcelona, who will arrive in Naples on the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League with “Napoli”, forced to undergo a procedure of measurement of body temperature. In case of detection of the heat sick will be immediately sent to the hospital.

The referee from Germany

The UEFA Committee of umpires appointed for the match, the referee team from Germany headed by the experienced 44-year-old Felix Braham, a record of which the finals of UEFA Europa League 2014 between Sevilla and Benfica, as well as League Champions 2017 between Juventus and real Madrid.

Barcelona is a lawyer by profession intersect six times, and in half of the matches Barcelona have won (yet it was recorded two draws and one defeat), and also worked at the four matches involving “Napoli”, in which the Neapolitans twice won and lost.

44-year-old Felix Brych

Napoli and Barcelona in Serie A and example

Neapolitans, despite the raging in Italy coronavirus, in connection with the cancelled League matches, your match of the series And still played Friday, beating the exit “Brescia” — 2:1 (Insigne, 50, from the penalty spot, Ruiz, 54 — Chancellor, 26). With this victory wards Gennaro Gattuso out for the Europa League in sixth place, equal on points (36) against Milan (though when the matches of the 25th round will play all the teams, they can beat Verona and Parma).

As for Barcelona, the Catalans in the last round defeated in his field “Eibar”, and four goals were scored by Lionel Messi — 5:0 (Messi, 14, 37, 40, 87, Arthur, 89). This victory allows the “Blau-Granas” to lead the standings with 55 points, ahead of nearest pursuers real Madrid by two points. While the Argentine star of the Catalans confidently leads the race scorers, scoring 18 goals (in Karim Benzema from real Madrid, coming second in the ranking snipers, 13 punches).

So far only in friendlies

Despite the fact that both clubs have a rich history of playing in European competitions, in the international arena in official tournaments they do not overlap. The Catalans and the Neapolitans have met just four friendly games, in which three times stronger was the “Blau-Granas”, in one case, the success was celebrated by “partenopei” (with a total goal difference of 11:2).

The composition of “Barcelona” is more expensive at 380 million euros

According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the composition of “Barcelona” is more expensive than the total market value of the players, “Napoli” on 381,6 million euros (1.07 billion vs 688,40 million).

Among the most expensive players of the Neapolitans — injured Senegalese defender Khalid Coulibaly (75 million euros), the captain of the team midfielder Lorenzo Insigne and its colleague on role, the Spaniard Fabian Ruiz (both 60 million) and another player in the middle line of Portuguese Allan (50 million).

In the “Barcelona” the highest transfer fee the Argentine Lionel Messi (140 million), followed by world champion French midfielder Antoine Griezmann (120 million), German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Dutch midfielder Frankie de Jong (both 90 million), as well as the injured French midfielder Ousmane dembélé (75 million).

The Stadium “San Paolo”

The arena was built in 1959, and a year later hosted some games during the Olympic games held in Rome. After construction had a capacity of 80 thousand spectators, a record attendance was set in December 1974, when the match between Napoli and Juventus have collected 90 736 spectators.

During its history underwent several renovations and is now ready to accept 55 thousand people. It is the third largest capacity stadium in Italy after the “San Siro” in Milan (almost 76 thousand) and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome (70.5 thousand).

“San Paolo” – the third on the capacity of the stadium Italy

Have the stadium and its “highlight”. Since 2010 speaker of the Stadio Olimpico is Daniele Bellini, nicknamed “Decibel”. It is not surprising — we offer you to listen…

Photo Getty Images, uefa.com FC, SSC Napoli, FC Barcelona

