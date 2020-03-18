Nardepy perehoditi on Samothrace through Yadav

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Нардепи переходять на самоізоляцію через Шахова

People’s Deputy from “the Voice” Yaroslav Yurchyshyn psow have Samothrace through contactoare s one working in Parliament Sergm Chachomim have yakogo weavile coronavirus.

About TSE VIN podomys in er one s telekanalu.

“Our colleges Sergiy Shakhov pause to dosit betweden I, not sugauchi on Recomendar, 11 March pahau across the border. Powernova s diagnosis coronavirus, yaky Bulo vstanovleno today. He actively 12, 13 vdduv RSN msca, the meeting was Cologne komatu, CCB click Afrah, MAV be called a few more sustra. Dwellers do not carry zagrozu, Dole… Samothracia” – said yurchishin.

He zaznaczyl scho got booty quarantine 2 tyzhden. 12 the 13 March yurchishin CCB splenic iz Chagovim Afrah.

On Samothrace ydut I members Cologno komatu, in yakomu pereboeva shahs, Pereda LB.ua.

“Members cometo ydut on Samothrace. Mi Yak Vdovin folk deputies of IDEMA in Samothrace for sapana moliboga posyannya NFCC” – said the MP from the “servants of the people” Oleg Bondarenko.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article