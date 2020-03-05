NASA announced the approach of a potentially hazardous asteroid to Earth

NASA announcedthat at the end of April, the asteroid has 4 km in diameter and are potentially hazardous, will approach the Earth at a safe distance.

The asteroid No. 52768 is closest to Earth April 29 — at a distance of 6.29 million kilometers. It is 16 times farther than the distance to the moon.

The outer body is considered to be potentially dangerous, because its trajectory crosses earth’s orbit. Around the Sun the asteroid rotates for 3.68 earth years.