NASA called an unexpected advantage of the big cities

Large cities with high population densities produce less CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

This was reported by NASA scientists after studying data from satellites, according to publications on the portal, Phys. The original goal of the scientists was studying the question of why some settlements are bad for the atmosphere more than others.

Illustration

Using data on the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, scientists have studied the amount of harmful substances that produce the 20 largest cities in the world and their regions on several continents. This allowed to conclude that increasing population density of the city, reduced emissions of carbon dioxide per person.

Cities with different population densities were selected on the basis of the quality and quantity of existing data. Preference was given to cities with minimal vegetation because plants may absorb and release carbon dioxide, which complicates the interpretation of results.

“Other researchers used statistics on the fuel, size of houses and industries. We get data from space, to actually measure the concentration of carbon dioxide over the city”, – noted in NASA.

Scientists have put forward the hypothesis that more populous urban areas generally emit less carbon dioxide per person as they are more energy efficient in these areas requires less energy per person due to the active use of public transportation, efficient heating and cooling residential buildings.

Informed Free Press wrote that the harmful substances contained in polluted air, annually kill more people than Smoking.

Destroying myths about solar panels! Read the telegram channel GreenOboz

Author

Alex Schuhart