NASA closes down the space center to quarantine

Stop space centers NASA may prevent timely sending astronauts to the moon

Space Agency NASA closes two of its space center to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The us space Agency has announced that it will suspend work at its plant in Maude in New Orleans, where built a rocket to fly to the moon and system of a space launch. Stennis space center in Mississippi, in which there is a rocket booster, also temporarily closed. It may delay the mission, NASA on sending astronauts to the moon in 2024, according to comments.ua.

Currently in the United States was more than 11 000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one famous case at the space center NASA Stennis. “NASA temporarily suspended production and testing of the Space Launch System and Orion equipment,” said Agency administrator Jim Bridenstine. The workplace is only allowed for those involved in security and critical infrastructure.

The delay will affect the production and testing of space systems launch and Orion capsule that will take astronauts to the moon. NASA has set a goal of landing on the moon by the end of 2024. Test flight without astronauts on Board also could be delayed until 2021. Another institution NASA Space center. Kennedy in Florida, is currently working. This is the place where the Rover Perserverance, which should go to Mars this summer to find signs of ancient life and gather samples of rocks and soil.