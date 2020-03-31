NASA decided to redirect the asteroid

An asteroid threatens the planet, but NASA decided to conduct training

National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA) wants to launch a DART mission to redirect an asteroid, which so far does not threaten the planet. This was reported in the scientific journal Science Alert, reports comments.ua.

Despite the absence of a threat to Earth, the Agency decided to conduct a mission as training in case of real threat of the asteroid. The mission of the DART includes a test of the double asteroid redirection, and its beginning is scheduled for the end of July next year.

Demonstration a training mission on the use of kinetic impact will head to the asteroid system Didymos for deflection of asteroid from Earth, which even now poses a real threat to the planet.

The largest asteroid has a diameter of 780 m, and the smallest is 160 metres away — this may threaten our planet in the future. The mission focused on the past and plans to reach the asteroid system September 22, 2021.