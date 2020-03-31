NASA decided to redirect the asteroid

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

NASA решило перенаправить астероид

An asteroid threatens the planet, but NASA decided to conduct training

National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA) wants to launch a DART mission to redirect an asteroid, which so far does not threaten the planet. This was reported in the scientific journal Science Alert, reports comments.ua.

Despite the absence of a threat to Earth, the Agency decided to conduct a mission as training in case of real threat of the asteroid. The mission of the DART includes a test of the double asteroid redirection, and its beginning is scheduled for the end of July next year.

Demonstration a training mission on the use of kinetic impact will head to the asteroid system Didymos for deflection of asteroid from Earth, which even now poses a real threat to the planet.

The largest asteroid has a diameter of 780 m, and the smallest is 160 metres away — this may threaten our planet in the future. The mission focused on the past and plans to reach the asteroid system September 22, 2021.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
