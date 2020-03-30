NASA has created an electric plane

Electric aircraft NASA will have zero noise and will not harm the environment

Space Agency NASA has shared the first photos of his new all-electric aircraft X-57 Maxwell, which will be quieter and 500 percent more efficient than conventional aircraft. This will be the first manned X-plane made by NASA for two decades and designed to help in the development of standards for future all-electric aircraft, according to comments.ua.

Electric aircraft X-57 Maxwell began his life as a quadruple a normal light aircraft Tecnam P2006T, where piston engines were replaced by twelve electric motors. NASA says that the aircraft have thin wings that will increase the efficiency by reducing drag in flight, as well as lithium-ion batteries to provide power.

The plane was developed by a team of engineers, researchers, pilots, visual artists and many other specialists NASA. He gets the landing thrust from the twelve motors heavy-duty and also has a ridge screws. NASA reports that when the X-57 is fully developed, it can be 500% more efficient at cruising speeds than conventional aircraft. At the same time during flight will be no malicious the emissions and the noise level will be much lower.