NASA is considering landing astronauts on the moon without using a space station

The Agency wants to get people back on the moon by 2024.

NASA is considering the possibility of landing astronauts on the moon without using a space station Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway, which was seen as one of the tools to return to the satellite of the Earth. This was stated by the head of the Department of human studies, NASA Doug Loverro, reports zn.ua.

According to him, the Agency seeks to protect future landing men on the moon from the risks associated with the orbital station. At the moment the return of NASA astronauts to the moon in the framework of the “Artemis” is scheduled for 2024.

Loverro noted that since the signing of the contract prior to boarding the apparatus of mission “Apollo 11” on the moon has passed 6.5 years. Before the same deadline set for the moment, less than five years. Therefore, the Agency intends to exclude all possible risks that may impede the achievement of the goal.

He also added that NASA refuses to run the space station. According to Loverro, the station would simply not be considered a critical element landing on the moon in 2024. He also noted that this will create a better Gateway program.