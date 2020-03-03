NASA recruiting new astronauts

After completion of training program and selection of new astronauts will be able to start work in the framework of the space mission Artemis

NASA is preparing to launch this year of the American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. In this regard, the Agency announces that it is accepting applications from 2 through March 31 for the next class of astronauts-generation Artemis, according to comments.ua.

From the 1960s years, NASA has selected 350 people for training as cosmonaut candidates for their increasingly complex missions in space exploration. Now, the mission Artemis, as well as a number of other projects, the space Agency needs new astronauts.

The main requirements for the candidates include US citizenship and a master’s degree in the field of STEM, including engineering, biological, physical, computer or mathematical branch in an accredited institution.

Candidates must also have at least two years ‘ relevant professional experience or a minimum of 1,000 hours command time in jet aircraft. Candidates must successfully astronauts to survive long space flight. Only after that they found fit to work within the mission, Artemis. NASA plans to select a new class of candidates for cosmonauts in mid-2021.