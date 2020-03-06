NASA showed the most detailed panorama of Mars

NASA (us National Aeronautics and space research) released a panoramic picture of the Martian surface made of thousands of photos of Curiosity Rover.

Engineers created the panorama has a resolution of 1.8 billion pixels, the image file weighs in at about two gigabytes.

A detailed picture was assembled on the basis of images of the Martian surface, Curiosity made in the period from 24 November to 1 December 2019. The panorama consists of more than thousands of photos.

The main panorama was taken on a telephoto lens device. NASA also published a less detailed image made for another lens of Curiosity. It has a resolution of 650 million pixels in the frame were part of the Rover and its robotic arm.

