NASA will hit hurtling towards Earth asteroid: what we know about him

In the US, NASA intends to apply a kinetic impact for asteroid Didymos B to check the possibility of preventing possible disasters in the future.

About it reports a press-service of the National office for Aeronautics and space research, reports Science Alert.

NASA

“Despite the current struggle of humanity against the novel coronavirus, and despite the fact that it occupies most of our attention, other threats still exist,” – noted in the message.

It is known that a special mission will try to hit the asteroid Didymos B to deflect its trajectory. At this time the celestial body is Earth in any danger.

Asteroid Didymos B with a diameter of 160 meters and 22 September 2021 will be 11 million miles from Earth. For testing kineticheskogo impact launches a special accelerator CZ. This engine consists of a thruster and power processor.

Subscribe to the Telegram channel and see what happens!

Author

Timur Grigorenko