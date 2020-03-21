Nastya Ivleva shocked fans with a new show (video)

Nastya Ivleva always been daring and outrageous antics. She laughed at the quarantine because of the coronavirus and showed how having fun with wine and dancing. In the new show Anastasia Agentshow Land where celebrities come, she puts them to the test and she fulfills the conditions of the contest. This time the guest was singer Elena Temnikova.

So, under the heading “Touching his mouth” Ivlieva guessing objects by touch. If you cannot guess, the loser keeps it in your mouth for 10 seconds. And she not guessing bull’s penis and were surprised and outraged that it will have to take by mouth. But was forced to do it in spite of the aversion and disgust.

Among the items that girls are unable to guess, has also been found chewed chewing gum, beef brain, raw octopus and a sex toy.

