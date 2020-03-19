Nastya Kamensky wrote about books that influenced her life

Nastya Kamensky. Photo: instagram.com/kamenskux

Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky in your Instagram account shared with subscribers of the list of books that helped her realize many things and in varying degrees, changed her life.

The list of performers as follows.

– “Radical forgiveness,” Colin Tipping

Helps to learn to be in the moment, to be in harmony with yourself and with the world around you and be grateful for everything in life,” writes Kamensky.

– “The seven habits of highly effective people”, Stephen Covey

– “The subtle art of not giving a damn”, mark Manson

There are things that you know, but who are unable to feel until the end. And know and apply different things. The book teaches just a second,” – said the singer.

– “Wishcraft”, Barbara Sher

– “Labyrinth of solitude” by Octavio Paz

– Spanish, English, Italian or any other PhraseBook

Foreign languages in our time – a necessity, not a privilege,” – says Nastya.

Kamensky also announced their new vlog on Youtube about everyday life in quarantine, and promised that there will be more information about her favorite books.

