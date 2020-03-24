Natalia Kholodenko told how to protect your children from computer addiction

Natalia Kholodenko. Photo: press service

Star psychologist Natalia Kholodenko gave advice on how to wean a child from game addiction, and frontman of the band “Antitila” Taras Poplar said, as limits the time of use of the gadgets to their children.

One of the first and the most global problems of the 21st century, where the teenagers have conflicts with parents, Natalia Kholodenko call digital autism – that is, when the child lives in the world of Internet technologies, totally oblivious to the real world around.

I have worked with on computer games by adolescents and can say the worst thing that happens is that they have a very strong indifference to people. For them it does not matter – mom, dad, friend, they don’t need. All the success, relationships – they are all in the computer. And I believe it is the responsibility of the parents. The solution to this problem – parents need to pay active attention to the child. That is, to take by the hand and actually finding the time to, for example, play football together,” said Natalia in the program “Sravi way”.

Star psychologist advises not to wait until the child grows to adolescence and to prepare for the problem beforehand.

For example, only partial use of gadgets while their young sons allows Taras Poplar.

In the morning 30-40 minutes they watch cartoons from your phone. Trying to get these cartoons was a Ukrainian”, – says frontman of the band “Antitila”.

In recognition of the contractor, his parents always treated the son as a person, talked with him on equal terms and supported his teenage interests, but the mother, of course, controlled him, lest he get in some trouble.

Natalia Kholodenko is to raise a child follows by example. So if mom or dad will scold the child because it is constantly sitting in the phone or tablet, and themselves to do the same, nothing happens.

For children is of great importance to observe whether the parents are what teach children. If dad smokes, telling a teenager that Smoking is bad – weird. Therefore, all must overcome their weaknesses for the sake of identity formation, which may become so successful that in his old age went to relax to Hawaii, and will not ask for 100 UAH on bread”, – said a stellar psychologist.

