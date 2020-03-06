Natalia Vasko openly spoke about his personal life

The star of the film “Nest of doves”, actress Natalya Vasko openly said that she is haunted by her ex-wife’s favorite.

So, in interview to the program “Life vdoma people,” Natalia shared that six years ago she met her love, boyfriend Andrew Shestov. The man is divorced and has children from a previous relationship. However, the idyll, the pair prevented the former wife of Andrew Innes, which still does not give them rest.

According to Natalia, the ex-wife Shestov claims that the actress stole her husband from her family, her children left without a father, and the man does not give money to children. Moreover, ex-wife wrote to family and friends of Natalia.

“I she took all the money took. Her goal – revenge. You left me and I’m the victim of revenge will throw all: you, your children, your environment, everyone you love, I will throw in the furnace of the revenge. If you scream that your children starve to death, while there are pictures of her holiday abroad. So you have a rest abroad, and your children swell?” – shared the star.

They believe that the former will be punished for everything that does and says, because of her antics Andrew lost his job. Lovers admitted that because of the conflict do not marry.