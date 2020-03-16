Natalya Andreychenko was detained by the police

Natalia Andreichenko been living in Mexico. Here she’s shooting a video for the online course “From heart to heart.” One of the filming took place on the ruins of the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal in. Natalia and crew didn’t know what to remove here and use quadcopters prohibited.

“They asked, saying, do not stick to a woman? And then we did something stupid, saying that no one sticks, we’re just making videos for the project. Knowing that we are shooting without permission, the police immediately took Natalia and the entire crew to the station,” — said the representative of the actress Jan Trunev.

Fortunately for the actress, the police did not notice the quadcopter and therefore quickly released the detainees. Otherwise, the film crew was threatened with real prison term.