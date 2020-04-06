National team player of Serbia, was arrested for violation of curfew

National team player of Serbia and Arabian club al-Ittihad Alexandra of Pejovich was arrested on 3 April in Belgrade for violating curfew.

Prijovic together with friends was in the restaurant of one of the hotels after 17:00. The police were all arrested and taken to the Prosecutor. Striker was accused of failure to comply with health regulations during an epidemic.

Aleksandar Prijovic pleaded guilty and will spend three months under house arrest.

This season Prijovic played 12 games for al-Ittihad, scoring one goal and making three assists.

Note that the Serbian government imposed a curfew from 17:00 to 5:00 on weekdays and 13:00 Saturdays till 5:00 Monday in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus.

