NATO added a new member

The Senate of Spain in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and emergency measures imposed by the Spanish authorities, on Tuesday, March 17, approved the Protocol of accession to the North of Macedonia in NATO.

It is reported by the EP with reference to the voting data published on the website of the Senate.

Senators vote remotely in accordance with the emergency measures in connection with the pandemic. In the photo released by the Senate shows an empty session hall, which was attended by only 5 members of the Senate and employees of the authority. Lawmakers decided 243 votes in favor, 21 abstaining.