NATO added a new member

By Maria Batterburyon in News

НАТО пополнится новым членом

The Senate of Spain in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and emergency measures imposed by the Spanish authorities, on Tuesday, March 17, approved the Protocol of accession to the North of Macedonia in NATO.

It is reported by the EP with reference to the voting data published on the website of the Senate.

Senators vote remotely in accordance with the emergency measures in connection with the pandemic. In the photo released by the Senate shows an empty session hall, which was attended by only 5 members of the Senate and employees of the authority. Lawmakers decided 243 votes in favor, 21 abstaining.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article