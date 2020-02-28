NATO again condemned Russia for the war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the attack on the army of the Assad regime with the support of Russian aviation in the West of Syria.

He stated this during a telephone conversation with Turkish foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, told AFP press Secretary Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg “has long condemned the indiscriminate air strikes of the Syrian regime and the forces who support him in Idlib province”, – stated in the message.

It is noted that the NATO Secretary General called on all parties “this dangerous situation” to de-escalate.